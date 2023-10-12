1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Increased Presence at Joliet West High School Today

October 12, 2023 10:23AM CDT
File photo – Joliet West High School/md

Students and staff saw an increased police presence at Joliet West High School following a social media threat on Wednesday night. Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English tells WJOL at 8:39am, “Our Officers are providing an increased presence at Joliet West High School this morning out of an overabundance of caution following an unsubstantiated threat from social media.  Officers remain on the scene at this hour with no issues being reported.  This incident remains under investigation.”

Today, school will be let out early due to teacher/conference day.

Director of Community Relations for Joliet Township High School, Kristine Schlismann tells WJOL, “Joliet West administration was made aware this morning of a tic tok circulating that references Joliet West getting shot up.”

A statement was sent to Joliet West staff and students this morning at 6:25 a.m.

A Social Media threat that circulated last night was sent to Joliet West Administration this morning. The Joliet Police Department was immediately notified and is investigating. There will me [sic] an increased police presence on campus this morning and searches will be conducted upon entry to the school. The safety of our students and staff is out [sic] top priority. 

 

 

