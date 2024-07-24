Joliet Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

On July 24th, 2024, at about 5:30 A.M. the Joliet Police Department received a call of shots being fired in the 1400 block of N. Center Street, Joliet, IL.

Joliet Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Center Street of a report of shots fired. The Officers discovered several rifle bullet casings in the street. An occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle (parked) were struck several times. There is no report of anyone struck by the gunfire from this incident.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify the suspects involved in this shooting. Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.