1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

July 24, 2024 4:32PM CDT
Share
Joliet Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Joliet Police/ss

On July 24th, 2024, at about 5:30 A.M. the Joliet  Police Department received a call of shots being fired in the 1400 block of N.  Center Street, Joliet, IL.  

Joliet Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Center Street of a report of shots fired. The Officers discovered several rifle bullet casings in the street. An occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle (parked) were struck several times. There is  no report of anyone struck by the gunfire from this incident.  

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to  identify the suspects involved in this shooting. Anyone with video footage or  information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police  Department Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. They can also contact Will  County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous. 

Popular Posts

1

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80
4

Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning
5

State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Dieontae Sparks Found Guilty of Murder

Recent Posts