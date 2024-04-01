Joliet Police Investigating Shots Fired In A West Side Neighborhood

On March 31, 2024, at 10:59 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Norley Avenue and Hosmer Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers learned that residents in this area overheard multiple shots being fired in the area. The sound of the gunfire was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera system. Officers performed a canvas of the area and were unable to locate any victims or objects that had been struck. Officers did not locate any spent shell casings at this time.

Later in the morning on April 1, 2024, at 1:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Norley Avenue for an additional report of shots fired that was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera. Officers canvassed the area and located a spent shell casing in the 1000 block of Norley Avenue. Officers were unable to locate any victims or objects that had been struck. Officers returned to the 1000 block of Norley Avenue later at 7:30 a.m., after a resident had located several spent shell casings in the street. The casings were recovered by Officers. In both incidents, a light-colored sedan type vehicle had been observed leaving the area following the shots being fired.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.