Joliet Police Looking For Missing Female

UPDATE: Annabell Wilson has been found.

The Joliet Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing female with a cognitive impairment from the 200 block of Mound Street. She was last seen this morning at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Annabell Wilson is a 70 year old African American female, 5’05” 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Ms. Wilson was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans with jewelry attached to the back of the jeans, and black shoes with a pink emblem. It is believed that Ms. Wilson is cognitively impaired.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Wilson is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department by calling 911 or (815)726-2491.