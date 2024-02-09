1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Looking For Missing Female

February 9, 2024 8:19AM CST
Share
Joliet Police Looking For Missing Female
Photo Provided by Joliet Police

UPDATE: Annabell Wilson has been found.

The Joliet Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing female with a cognitive impairment from the 200 block of Mound Street.  She was last seen this morning at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Annabell Wilson is a 70 year old African American female, 5’05” 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.  Ms. Wilson was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans with jewelry attached to the back of the jeans, and black shoes with a pink emblem.  It is believed that Ms. Wilson is cognitively impaired. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Wilson is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department by calling 911 or (815)726-2491.

Popular Posts

1

Bolingbrook Police Respond To Medical Emergency
2

Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested
3

Will County Sheriff Updates Joliet Township Homicide
4

Funeral Set For 7 Joliet Family Victims
5

GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Of Joliet Victims

Recent Posts