Joliet Police Release Photos Of Suspect Wanted In Thefts
The Joliet Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. He has been involved in numerous thefts from the 1100 block of W Jefferson Street.
The suspect is a male African-American, 60 years old about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 lbs. The suspect has gray facial hair, is balding, wears glasses, and drives a maroon/red, 4-door Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McKeon at 815-724-3231, or Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/
, if they wish to remain anonymous.