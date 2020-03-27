Joliet Police Share Details on Card Game Gone Bad
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 52-year-old Joliet woman after a fight during a card game. It was on Thursday at 9:53pm, officers were called to the 500 block of Bethel Drive regarding a possible battery. Officers learned that Victoria L. Cholke allegedly took money from a victim’s purse during a card game. When the victim asked Cholke to give the money back, Cholke battered the victim. Another individual tried to intervene and help but was also battered by Cholke. While Officers were on scene Cholke attempted to leave the residence. When Officers tried to place Cholke in handcuffs, she began to pull away from Officers. After a brief struggle, she was eventually placed into custody.
Cholke was arrested, booked, and taken to the Will County Jail for the offenses of Aggravated Battery to Senior Citizen, Battery, Theft Under $500, and Resisting Peace Officer.