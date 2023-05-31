Joliet Public Library Kicks off Summer Reading Challenge June 1

The Joliet Public Library’s popular Summer Reading Challenge returns this year from June 1-July 31 with the theme, Reading is Enchanting. Join us for fun and educational programs, reading challenges and more! Children, teens, and adults of all ages are encouraged to learn together as a family and community during the Summer Reading Challenge. Readers are invited to join the fun by reading books, attending free programs at both library locations and submitting pages read at https://jolietlibrary. beanstack.com. Registration for all ages is now open.

“It’s especially important for kids to keep reading throughout the summer,” said Executive Director Megan Millen. “Our dedicated staff plans the Summer Reading Challenge to support literacy and learning for the whole family all summer long.”

Prizes are earned by hitting milestone page numbers at 200/600/800/1,000 pages. When you reach 600 pages, visit us and pick out a free book. Stop by the Ottawa Street or Black Road Branch to pick up the prizes of your choice July 5-August 5. Ebooks, audiobooks, picture books and reading out loud with your family still counts toward your logging! Look up the number of pages in the print copy on the library catalog at jolietlibrary.org. As always, library staff have a summer filled with exciting programs planned. Visit our events calendar online at https://jolietpubliclibrary. libnet.info/events or pick up a program guide at one of our locations.

“We have a calendar full of events planned this summer,” said Communications Manager Mallory Hewlett. “Our petting zoo in June at the Black Road Branch is sure to be a hit, as well as a magician at the downtown location. We hope to see you there!”

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library provided funds for prizes, as well as several Joliet businesses who offered donations.