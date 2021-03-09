Joliet School District 86 Parent Hopes Emails Changes School Board’s Position On In-Classroom Learning
Hufford Junior High School/md
Parents of elementary school students in Joliet School District 86 are being urged to make their views known when the Joliet School Board meets Wednesday night.
Jeanette Frigo, parent of a pre-schooler spoke to WJOL and says her son is struggling and can’t understand why teachers if they have the vaccine are not back in the classroom with their students. Frigo wanted to make sure to point out that teachers have done as much as they can with remote learning but says while other districts around Joliet have gone back to school, she feels, “enough is enough.” Frigo says bars are open and even the White Sox and Cubs are allowing fans to see games so why can’t the schools open.
Frigo wants parents to email a comment to the school board. The email address to send your comment is [email protected]
Regular Meetings of the Board of School Inspectors are held at 7:00 p.m. by video and streamed live on the District’s website at https://www.joliet86.org/district-info/district-86-board-meeting/