Joliet to Consider Maintenance Facility Under Future Houbolt Road Bridge
Now that NorthPoint is on the back burner the Joliet City Council will address another major trucking issue tonight.
The Rock Creek Logistics Center owned by Ketone Partners, is on Route 6 near Houbolt Road and they would like to expand their business center, east of the million square foot Target warehouse already open.
The truck terminal would include nearly 800 parking spaces for semi trailers and a truck maintenance facility.
The terminal according to Ketone’s attorney Mike Hansen, would be located under the soon to be built Houbolt Road bridge.
Hansen argues the truck terminal needs to be approved because Ketone has contributed to the 5-million dollar piece of property for the Houbolt Road bridge and has brought hundreds of jobs and thousands of tax dollars to Joliet. Hansen says, “there’s no better place in the city of Joliet for this use.”
According to their brochure, “Upon completion of the future Houbolt Road bridge, the site will be the last fueling/service/food stop for trucks exiting the intermodals traveling to I-80.