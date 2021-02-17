Joliet Township High School Board of Education Approves Hybrid In-Person Learning
Joliet Township High School/md
The Joliet Township High School Board of Education approved a recommendation at Tuesday nights Board of Education meeting to offer hybrid in-person instruction starting March 8. This decision is possible because of access to the vaccine, the move into Phase 4 with declining infection numbers, and the masking, distancing, and cleaning plan that JTHS has put into place. Parents took a survey in the fall to let the district know if their student would take classes remote or hybrid. If you selected hybrid, you will receive an email with your group and schedule on February 24. If you cannot remember if you chose remote or hybrid, contact your student’s school counselor. Students can change their schedule to remote at any time. Students can switch to hybrid only if there is room in all their classes.
Transportation is provided to hybrid students who live within school bus boundaries. Students must wear masks on the bus, maintain 6 feet of distance, and sit one person to a bus seat, unless students reside in the same household. The school building is cleaned throughout the day and at the end of each school day. Students wipe down and sanitize their desk each period. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available in all classes.
If necessary, the hybrid learning structure allows the district to take an “Adaptive Pause” for reasons such as increased positivity rates, COVID transmission, and quarantines. During an Adaptive Pause, students do not come to school. Teachers deliver their lessons remotely. An Adaptive Pause can take place for the entire school, or a specified class or area of the school.
Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman will join Kevin Kollins Thursday afternoon at 4:20pm to talk about hybrid in-person instruction.