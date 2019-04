Joliet West Has a New Boys Basketball Coach, Jeremy Kreiger!

Coach Kreiger was approved last night by the JTHS School Board. He’ll take over Coach Nick DiForti.

Spent the last 2 years as an assistant at Joliet West.

Coach Kreiger graduated from Joliet Central Hight School and played basketball there. He was also an assist coach for women’s basketball at Lewis and St. Francis University with Sam Quigley- Smith.