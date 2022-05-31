Joliet Woman Charged With DUI In Fatal Crash In March Of This Year At Glenwood Avenue and Springfield

On March 15, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Maria Aiello (46, Joliet) was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue at a high rate of speed in the inside lane. As Aiello’s vehicle approached the intersection of Springfield Avenue, it struck the rear of a 2020 Acura TLX driven by Ednalice Pagan-Romney (50, Aurora), which had been stopped at a red traffic light at westbound Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue. This collision forced Pagan-Romney’s vehicle into a tree on the north side of the intersection and it became fully engulfed in flames. Officers immediately attempted to provide aid, but unfortunately, Pagan-Romney was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aiello was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center.
Certified crash reconstruction investigators from the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division arrived at the scene soon after the crash and reconstructed the accident scene. The roadway remained closed for most of the overnight hours following the crash.
During an extensive investigation of this crash, Aiello was believed to be under the influence of controlled substances and in possession of a controlled substance at the time of the collision. On May 27, 2022, Joliet Police Department Traffic Investigators secured an arrest warrant, for Maria Aiello, for the following charges:
RECKLESS HOMICIDE (8 COUNTS)
AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2 COUNTS)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
The bond has been set by a Will County Judge at $500,000.
Joliet Police Press Release