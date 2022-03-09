JTHS Athletic Boosters Hosts 16th Annual Night of Champions

The Joliet Township High School Athletic Boosters invites parents, staff, alumni, and the community to the 16th Annual Night of Champions. The event will take place on Thursday, April 21 at IBEW 176 Hall, 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet. The annual event celebrates individuals who made significant contributions to JTHS athletic programs and raises funds to benefit athletics. This year’s honorees include:
Steelmen of the Year: Terry Piazza
Tiger of the Year: Matt Narducci
2021 Glen Marcum Award: Shad Hallihan
2022 Glen Marcum Award: Christopher Olson
The surprise announcement of Fan of the Year is made at the event. The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., awards at 7:30 p.m., and concludes with raffle announcements. Tickets are $55 per person, tables of eight are $440, and corporate-sponsored tables of eight are $575. All tickets include dinner and cash bar. Event sponsorship is available for $150. To purchase tickets or to sponsor, visit bit.ly/nightofchamps.