JTHS Orchestra & Joliet Central High School Choir Sounds of the Season Concert
On Sunday, December 8, the Joliet Central Choir and the JTHS Orchestra will present their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at 3 p.m. in the Joliet Central Auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
For concert admission, the choir and orchestra request donations of non-perishable food items. All donations benefit local food pantries in the area. Monetary donations for the music program will also be accepted.
Guests should enter the auditorium off Eastern Avenue through Door J. Handicapped accessibility is available at the main entrance (Student Center) on Herkimer Avenue.
The Joliet Central High School Choir to Host Snowfall Serenade
The Joliet Central High School Choir is hosting a Snowfall Serenade at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13 in the Student Center Galleria, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet.
This special event features Joliet Central’s STEELTONES vocal ensemble, as well as soloists and small vocal ensembles featuring popular music and holiday favorites. Admission is free and hot chocolate will be served.