Judge James Zagel, Who Presided Over Blagojevich case, Dies At 82

July 17, 2023 12:44PM CDT
Judge James Zagel, Who Presided Over Blagojevich case, Dies At 82
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The judge who oversaw the corruption trial of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is dead at the age of 82. U.S. District Judge James Zagel died Saturday after a long illness. Zagel presided over thousands of cases during his nearly 30-year career on the bench, including the Blagojevich case and the landmark Family Secrets mob trial. The Chicago native also served in Governor James Thompson’s administration and as director of the Illinois State Police.

