Judge Rules Against Elwood in NorthPoint Dispute

A Will County Judge has ruled against the village of Elwood in their effort to stop a proposed bridge for the Compass Business Park. NorthPoint properties is attempting build a 1,300 acre logistics facility in the southern part of the city of Joliet and the project is said to be contingent on the proposed bridge being constructed. The village of Elwood said the proposed bridge could be a safety issue for the community. Will County Judge Theodore Jarz ruled that the safety issue is not for Elwood to decide but that the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Commerce Commission must make that decision.