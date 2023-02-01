Latest Addition To North Ridge Plaza in Joliet

dd's DISCOUNT/md

A new discount store will have its grand opening at the North Ridge Plaza in Joliet this week. dd’s DISCOUNTS will open on February 4th along Larkin Avenue in the same plaza as Portillo’s Pickup restaurant.

dd’s DISCOUNTS opened its first store in 2004 as the place to shop and save in your neighborhood. The store is part of the Ross Family. On their website, they boast about “delivering great deals every day on clothing shoes home decor fashions toys and much, much more.”

North Ridge Plaza has seen several changes. IHOP closed two years ago. Starbucks opening soon, plus VASA Fitness opened last year.