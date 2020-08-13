Lawmakers Approve Illinois Mask Mandate Enforcement Rule
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois’ mask requirement now has more teeth. A panel of lawmakers yesterday approved Governor JB Pritzker’s mask enforcement rules. Those rules will have businesses handle enforcement, and also face fines if customers don’t wear masks. The vote from the panel was split on party lines, with Republicans voting against it. One of Illinois’ largest business groups, the Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association, said the new rule puts small business owners and their workers in ‘harm’s way.’