Lawmakers: FOID Backlog Affecting Gun Businesses, Infringing On Second Amendment
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois GOP lawmakers say the Firearm Owners’ Identification card processing backlog is affecting gun businesses and infringing on Second Amendment Rights. Republican lawmakers said yesterday they are getting calls from constituents about the processing delays and are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker to do more to speed up the process. Illinois State Police say the average processing time for FOID card applications is 121 days, and is being slowed by the pandemic. ISP says they are hiring 32 new workers to approve applications.