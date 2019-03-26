Lincoln Elementary School’s Earth Club Buddy Bench Made Entirely Out of Recycled Bottle Caps

Student members and teacher sponsors of Lincoln Elementary School’s Earth Club proudly pose around the bench made entirely out of recycled bottle caps collected by club members.

Kindergarten teachers Karyn Fuller, Linda Merdian, and Stacey Mikroulis sponsor the club and spearheaded the project.

Student club members spent a year and a half collecting 200 pounds of plastic bottle caps to use for the bench.

Green Tree Plastics in Indiana made the bench and it was delivered this spring.

The bench will be put outside maybe near the schools’ outdoor classroom, Fuller said.