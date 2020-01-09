Lincoln-Way East Teacher Named “Educator of the Year”
Lincoln-Way East Reading Department Chair Erin Venezio will receive the “Educator of Year Award” from the Will County Reading Council.
As the Reading Department Chair at Lincoln-Way East High School, Mrs. Venezio has built a department that works to build literacy skills by working to increase comprehension, analysis, critical thinking, note-taking, as well as other critical skills that support all other departments and areas of study. In her nomination letter for Mrs. Venezio, Lincoln-Way East Media Center Director Jennifer Siemann stated “The success of the reading department is obvious as our students excel on high stakes tests, but the overall goal is to instill a life-long love of reading, which is modeled by all members of her department. Most importantly, she is committed to making a positive and lasting impact on students’ lives that will guarantee a successful future.”
Mrs. Venezio will be formally recognized at the Will County Reading Council’s annual Winter/Spring event on March 5, 2020.