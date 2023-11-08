1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lockdown at Crete-Monee High School After Student Jokes About Gun

November 8, 2023 11:49AM CST
A lockdown at a local high school occurred after a student allegedly joked about a weapon. Administrators at Crete-Monee High School called for a lockdown at just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after learning that a student may have had a gun on campus.

Crete police were called by school administrators and learned that a student had admitted to joking about having a gun. Crete police issued a statement shortly after arriving on the scene.

We received a call of a student with gun. Multiple agencies responded and we initiated response with school personnel. A student admitted to joking about having a gun. All students are safe and we are initiating students coming back in building.

The lockdown was lifted at about 1:30 p.m. and released the students for the day.

