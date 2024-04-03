Lockport Could Score A Major Tech Hub At Former Texaco Refinery

Lockport is being considered for as a location for a new technology hub.

Governor Pritzker is celebrating Quantum Technology Leadership with the Block Tech Hub projected to generate $60 billion in economic impact. Two industrial sites in the Chicago area will be transformed of which one is in Lockport. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, PsiQuantum, a pioneer in quantum computing is looking at building on the former Texaco refinery in Lockport. The quantum computing facility could potentially generate over 1,000 jobs. The other site is the former U.S. Steel South Works on Chicago’s South Side.

Lockport is said to be offering the land for free, while the South Side does qualify for additional state tax credit because it’s an under served area, but the land involved is in a complicated merger according to Crain’s with a Japanese steel maker.

The article also says the South Side location would require significant environmental clean-up, while the Lockport site does not.

The Lockport parcel of land is 130 acres located at 302 W. 2nd Street in Lockport.