Loughran Cappel holds Coffee and Conversation in Plainfield

Local residents are invited to join State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel for a cup of coffee and conversations on Feb. 29, where she will discuss with attendees how she can best serve her district.

“Each and every month, I look forward to hearing from residents about what I can do to help them,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “A cup of coffee and a conversation is a great way for me to better understand the issues constituents care about.”

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at Black Dog Vinyl Cafe, located at 16108 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. Coffee will be provided for attendees.

Monthly Coffee and Conversations serve as open forums for community members to share their concerns and talk with the senator about state issues.

This event is free and open to residents of the area. People with questions and concerns can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.