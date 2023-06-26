Love was In the Air For The Taste

An incredible Taste of Joliet over the weekend at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Love was in the air as not one but two marriage proposals took place during Saturday night’s County night. Both women said “yes” and one couple even got engaged in front of the crowd on stage after Mitchell Tenpenny’s set. Tyler Hubbard was the main act on Saturday night. Train took the stage Friday night. Final attendance numbers are still to be reported but it’s believed that nearly 50,000 people attended the Taste over three days.

Congratulations to Dominic Perona and his fiancee Madison. To see video of the proposal click here.