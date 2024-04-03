1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lunchtime Shooting Leaves Crest Hill Businesses Damaged, Police Release Images Of Suspects

April 3, 2024 5:51AM CDT
Share
Lunchtime Shooting Leaves Crest Hill Businesses Damaged, Police Release Images Of Suspects
Crest Hill police release images of suspects wants in shooting
Crest Hill Police looking for these two running North from Merichka’s between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM. If you live in this area please check your cameras. They were also observed walking South on Oakland at approximately 1305 to get to Merichka’s.
Crest Hill police release images of suspects wants in shooting
Crest Hill Police are investigating a shooting outside a suburban restaurant during lunchtime yesterday. It happened at Merichka’s in Crest Hill around 1 o’clock. No one was injured, but the restaurant was one of several businesses hit by gunfire. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting between two groups of people as now police are asking witnesses to come forward.
A suspect was held for questioning by later released on Tuesday.
Merichka’s closed yesterday due to damage by gunfire in the area, but plan to reopen today.

Popular Posts

1

Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield
2

Child Heard Crying At Joliet Hotel, Parents Arrested Found With Drugs And Unconscious In Bathroom
3

Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
4

Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting - Shelter In Place Lifted
5

Joliet Man Dies Following Crash In Mokena

Recent Posts