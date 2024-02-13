1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Madigan Chief Of Staff Will Go To Prison

February 13, 2024 8:49AM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The longtime Chief of Staff of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is going to federal prison. Tim Mapes was sentenced yesterday to two and a half years behind bars for lying under oath to protect his old boss.

Mapes was found guilty in August of providing false material testimony to a federal grand jury and attempting to obstruct an investigation that led to Madigan’s indictment in a racketeering case in 2022. Mapes was ordered to report to prison by June 11th.

