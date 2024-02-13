Madigan Chief Of Staff Will Go To Prison

The longtime Chief of Staff of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is going to federal prison. Tim Mapes was sentenced yesterday to two and a half years behind bars for lying under oath to protect his old boss.

Mapes was found guilty in August of providing false material testimony to a federal grand jury and attempting to obstruct an investigation that led to Madigan’s indictment in a racketeering case in 2022. Mapes was ordered to report to prison by June 11th.