Madigan Hearings Delayed Until After Election
Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, watches the proceedings from the Speaker's platform during the spring legislative session at the Bank of Springfield Center Friday, May 22, 2020. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their session at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Hearings being held by the special investigative committee looking into House Speaker Mike Madigan are being delayed until after the election. Committee Chair Chris Welch says the committee will meet against November 5th. Republicans say Welch is shielding Madigan when the public wants answers about the Speaker’s involvement in a bribery scheme with ComEd.