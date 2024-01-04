Madigan Racketeering Trial Delayed Six Months

The landmark racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is being delayed six months.

Madigan appeared in court yesterday as a judge postponed the trial to October 8th. The delay was granted after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to take up a corruption case out of Northwest Indiana. A decision from the high court overturning that conviction could set new rules for the federal bribery statute. Madigan and longtime confidant, Michael McClain, face racketeering charges accusing them of conspiring to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019.