Major Weather Event Begins Tonight
The mild January weather takes a wicked turn tonight. Temperatures will drop from 50 degrees to a low of 33. Windy and colder tonight with rain mixing with sleet. Wind gusts on Saturday to 35 mph. Rain mixed with sleet, freezing rain and then all snow.
Looks like the heaviest snow will remain north of the Will County area. This could be a major sleet event, followed by ice then snow. Ice storms could cause falling tree branches due to the thick ice on branches, affect power lines and make traveling on road a slippery mess.