Man Arrested After Shoving Bartender, Kicking Officer

Isaac Ramones (36, Joliet) was arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Obstructing Justice, Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Criminal Trespass to Real Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

On March 7, 2024, at 8:48 p.m., Officers responded to Johnny’s on Hickory (1008 North Hickory Street) for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was learned that Ramones entered the bar and began acting belligerent toward other customers in the bar. It is believed at this time, the female bartender refused to further serve Ramones due to his intoxication. Ramones refused to leave the bar when requested by the bartender. Ramones continued to act belligerent and threw his debit card to the floor. The bartender attempted to retrieve Ramones’ debit card from the floor at which time he pushed her. Ramones then exited the bar.

Officers located Ramones near Hutchins Street and Summit Street. Officers placed Ramones into custody following a brief struggle in which Ramones repeatedly attempted to pull away from Officers. While Officers attempted to secure Ramones into a squad car, he kicked one Officer and unsuccessfully attempted to headbutt a different Officer. Ramones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures, and he was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.