Man Charge In Deadly Hit And Run Crash In Kankakee Co.

December 1, 2023 2:54PM CST
A man is facing charges in a deadly hit and run crash in August in Kankakee County.  Authorities say Bert Lawton was riding a motorcycle on August 27th when he was hit by another vehicle in Momence.  Lawton died at the hospital and the other driver fled.  Investigators identified the offending vehicle’s driver as Jorge Campos.  He was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Kankakee County Jail pending a detention hearing. 

