Man in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash in Joliet

An investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash in Joliet on Saturday night. It was at 9:16 PM that Joliet Police were called to the area of Jefferson Street and Houbolt Road for a motorcycle crash with injuries.

A 58-year-old Lockport man was driving westbound on West Jefferson Street approaching Houbolt Road when the bike struck the rear of a Kia being driven by a 65-year-old female from Channahon.

The collision caused the male to be ejected from the motorcycle. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia Sportage was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.