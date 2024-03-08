Manhattan Chief Of Police Selected For FBI Command Course

Manhattan Chief of Police Jeff Wold was selected along with 99 other police chiefs

from across the nation to attend the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Command Course (NCC) in Quantico, VA from May 6 to May 10, 2024. Wold was notified of the prestigious honor in a recent letter from the NCC.

The National Command Course is only offered to Chief Executive Officers of agencies with fewer than 50 sworn officers. Attendees are selected through a competitive nomination and application process.

The NCC was created to expose these agency leaders to five days of high-level training on law

enforcement’s best practices and emerging trends. All expenses associated with the NCC are covered by the FBI.

According to a release from the FBI, “higher-ranking law enforcement officers in many smaller

jurisdictions have little opportunity, time or financial resources to attend the FBI National Academy or other advanced law enforcement training courses. The need for strong leadership and contemporary training for these crucial FBI liaison partners is essential.

Wold says he is aware of the needs and challenges of smaller law enforcement agencies and believes the NCC will help to address the current issues facing the Manhattan Police Department. “The academy will assist in preparing our agency to move forward as the village continues to grow. In addition to gaining new skills, I am looking forward to collaborating with other chiefs from similar sized agencies,” added Wold.

Wold started his policing career in 1995 in Channahon and rose to the rank of Chief of Police in 2011. He came to Manhattan in 2021 and has been working to expand police services and increase police presence in the village by adding more officers and a canine unit.

Wold is a graduate of the Illinois State Police Academy, Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Kellogg Management Institute, and the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute Leadership Program. Wold served as president of the Will County Police Chiefs Association, president of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Association, and as an executive board member for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. He has also been a state certified Chief of Police since 2008.