Marriage Licenses By Appointment Only At Will County Clerk’s Office Beginning Monday

Nov 13, 2020 @ 5:25am
File photo(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Will County Executive Denise Winfrey has ordered the closure of the Will County Office Building effective Monday, Nov. 16 to combat the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. To comply with that order, the Will County Clerk’s Office will close to the public and provide limited services as follows:

Schedule Of Services:

MARRIAGE LICENSES: (By Appointment Only) To schedule an appointment please call (815) 740-4615 or email [email protected].

 

VITAL RECORDSPeople seeking certified copies of Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates, or Death Certificates must make requests on these days by telephone, email, U.S. Mail, or online.

  • Telephone requests may be made by calling (815) 740-4615.
  • Email requests may be directed to [email protected].
  • Online requests may be made by visiting www.thewillcountyclerk.com and clicking on VitalChek. This is an expedited service that includes additional fees.
  • Mailed request forms can be sent to: Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 60432. Copies of valid identification must accompany all requests. Forms are available online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com.

 

TAX REDEMPTION  (Monday through Friday; Call Ahead Required): Delinquent tax redemption payments are required by law to be made via certified funds and therefore will be accepted in person, but payment by mail is highly encouraged.

  • Tax buyers filing documents with the County Clerk’s Office must call ahead to schedule an appointment.
  • To contact the Tax Redemption Department please call (815) 724-1880 or e-mail [email protected].

TAX EXTENSION: Districts needing to file documents with the Tax Extension Department must do so by mail. To contact the Tax Extension Department call (815) 740-4632 or e-mail [email protected].

 

The Will County Clerk’s Office appreciates the public’s understanding of the need to minimize access to its office.

