Marriage Licenses By Appointment Only At Will County Clerk’s Office Beginning Monday
Will County Executive Denise Winfrey has ordered the closure of the Will County Office Building effective Monday, Nov. 16 to combat the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. To comply with that order, the Will County Clerk’s Office will close to the public and provide limited services as follows:
Schedule Of Services:
MARRIAGE LICENSES: (By Appointment Only) To schedule an appointment please call (815) 740-4615 or email [email protected].
VITAL RECORDS: People seeking certified copies of Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates, or Death Certificates must make requests on these days by telephone, email, U.S. Mail, or online.
- Telephone requests may be made by calling (815) 740-4615.
- Email requests may be directed to [email protected].
- Online requests may be made by visiting www.thewillcountyclerk.com and clicking on VitalChek. This is an expedited service that includes additional fees.
- Mailed request forms can be sent to: Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 60432. Copies of valid identification must accompany all requests. Forms are available online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com.
TAX REDEMPTION (Monday through Friday; Call Ahead Required): Delinquent tax redemption payments are required by law to be made via certified funds and therefore will be accepted in person, but payment by mail is highly encouraged.
- Tax buyers filing documents with the County Clerk’s Office must call ahead to schedule an appointment.
- To contact the Tax Redemption Department please call (815) 724-1880 or e-mail [email protected].
TAX EXTENSION: Districts needing to file documents with the Tax Extension Department must do so by mail. To contact the Tax Extension Department call (815) 740-4632 or e-mail [email protected].
The Will County Clerk’s Office appreciates the public’s understanding of the need to minimize access to its office.