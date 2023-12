Midway Airport Unveils New Concessions And Restaurants After Expansion Project

Mayor Brandon Johnson is unveiling some major upgrades to Midway Airport. He announced yesterday that the revamped Central Market has been expanded and includes new concessions and restaurants. The Central Market is between Concourses A and B and has added popular eateries such as Connie’s Pizza, M-Burger, and Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. Midway also has its first lounge, The Club MDW, which is expected to open next fall.