Military Dad Surprises His Children At Plainfield Elementary School
A Veterans Day surprise – a dad of three Charles Reed Elementary School students in Plainfield who is in the Army and stationed in Kentucky, surprised his kids at the school’s Vets Day program last Friday night. He’d worked with the school principal to send a “fake” video message that he couldn’t make it, missed them, wished everyone well, and then appeared at the program.
Lots of hugs and tears followed see the video below, courtesy Plainfield District 202.