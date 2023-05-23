1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Romeoville

May 23, 2023 9:39AM CDT
This gentleman from Sunshine Food Mart in Romeoville sold the winning million dollar lottery ticket on Friday, May 19th.

If you bought a lottery ticket at Sunshine Food Mart in Romeoville lately you could be holding a million dollar ticket. The Illinois Lottery reports, one ticket matched all numbers on Friday, May 19th during the midday drawing. The winning jackpot numbers were 4-8-22-27-37. Sunshine Food Mart is located at 369 S. Budler Road which is just north of Airport Road and east of I-55 in Romeoville. The winning ticket is worth $1,050,000. According to the man who sold the ticket, it was not a quick pick ticket. A man chose the numbers and the winning ticket was purchased on Friday, May, 19th at 9:30 a.m. Unconfirmed reports to WJOL claim the man who bought the winning ticket is from Romeoville.

