More Changes at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Hall/md

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.

Kevin Sing has been promoted to the open finance director position. Sing is a Joliet native and previously served as the village administrator and finance director for the village of Manhattan from 2004 until February of 2022. No reason has come from city hall as to why a change is being made.