Multistate Settlement Reached With JUUL
April 12, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Illinois is among six states and the District of Columbia announcing a 462-million dollar settlement agreement with e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs. The settlement resolves multiple lawsuits which accused the company of violating state laws by targeting young people through its advertising and promotional campaigns. Illinois will get just over 67-million dollars which will fund treatment and awareness. JUUL must also stop aiming their ads at minors and ensure retailers are following the rules.