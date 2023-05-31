Murder In Joliet Tuesday Night

There was a murder in Joliet last night, just before 8:00.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Joliet Street for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old male who had been shot several times. The victim was pronounced

dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner.

Identification of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner. This is an active investigation, in its early stages, as Joliet Detectives work to

identify a suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at

https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.