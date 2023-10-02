1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Name released in officer involved shooting in Morris

October 1, 2023 10:33PM CDT
Name released in officer involved shooting in Morris
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office has released the named of the woman killed in an officer-involved shooting, on the morning of Friday Sept. 29. The woman has been identified as Alivia A. Schwab, 40, of Morris.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane due to a distraught and armed person in the parking lot. The authorities have described the person as suicidal and have confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by police at the scene at 10:54 a.m.

Ms. Schwab was pronounced deceased at 11:23 a.m. at the scene. An Autopsy was performed on Sunday morning. The death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office , as well as Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

