Naperville School District Agrees To Tentative Deal With Teachers Union

Aug 24, 2021 @ 9:29am
Naperville School District 203 is avoiding a strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the union that represents 15-hundred of its teachers. The multi-year deal resulted from a bargaining session yesterday, concluding about seven months of negotiations between the district and the teacher’s union. No details of the contract have been released. It’s not known when the union ratification vote will be held. The district’s school board will approve the new contract once union membership agrees to the deal.

