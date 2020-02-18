New Bill Would Define Downstate Illinois
The Illinois State Capitol, background, in Springfield, Ill., shown Wednesday, June 21, 2006, measures 361 feet to the top of its familiar dome. This is the view of the State Capitol from the top of the 30-story Springfield Hilton Hotel which is not a tall as the Illinois State Capitol but also tops 300 feet. The neck-bending skyscrapers that pack Chicago's fabled skyline are little more than scaled-down miniatures in downstate cities, where even the tallest buildings are at least three times shorter than the Sears Tower and John Hancock Center. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
A new bill is looking to define Downstate Illinois for the purposes of legislative and regulatory processes. The bill would define any county that isn’t Cook, Dupage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will as Downstate. The clarification would create flexibility on amendments to rules in state agencies.