New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah
October 12, 2022 3:04PM CDT
Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7
Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering.
This is a significant moment for Savannah Gold as we embark on a transition to train, certify, and prepare for our on-hull operational tasking”, said Van Zeyl. “I am honored to lead this crew and excited to use our expertise and skills to drive long-lasting success for the years to come.