New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah

Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7

Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering.