New Lenox Parents Call For Action After Daughter Almost Dies Due To Vaping
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use. But doctors face a new dilemma: there are few effective options for weening young people off nicotine vaping devices like Juul. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Parents of a New Lenox teen are calling on state lawmakers to take action against the vaping industry after their daughter almost died. Ruby Johnson said her daughter Piper was hospitalized with a vaping-related lung illness last month while they drove from their southwest suburban home to the University of Northern Colorado. Piper has since recovered well enough to begin attending classes at the university. The parents said something needs to be done because vaping is grossly under regulated.