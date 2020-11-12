New Poll Shows Unhappiness Among Illinois Teachers
Fifth grade teachers Edith Bonazza, left, and Patricia Castro teach their students at Oak Terrace Elementary School in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. An analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction to start the year and which aren't. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A new poll shows over a third of teachers in Illinois are considering quitting their jobs. The Illinois Education Association says another eleven-percent of teachers are considering retirement and another 12-percent find adapting to remote learning challenging. Over 75-percent of teachers also say their workload has increased.