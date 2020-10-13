New Push To Replace Illinois Columbus Day Holiday
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
There is a renewed push to abolish the Illinois Columbus Day holiday. State Representative Delia Ramirez filed a bill in February to abolish the state holiday, which is getting renewed attention. The American Indian Center of Chicago is working with Ramirez on the effort, which they say will be a step toward ending white supremacy and structural racism. Illinois has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day since 2017.