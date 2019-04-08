News Updates From the Forest Preserve District of Will County

Worth resident Dick Thomas, who died in December, will be honored in 2019 by all three nature organizations where he worked as a volunteer: the Forest Preserve District of Will County, Orland Grassland Volunteers near Orland Park and Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens in Palos Heights. Find out where and why at bit.ly/dickthomas. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Glenn Knoblock)

Remembering volunteer Dick Thomas, ‘A good guy and a treasure’

Worth resident Dick Thomas, who spent 24 years volunteering for the Forest Preserve District before his death in December, will be honored this year by three nature organizations he assisted in both Cook and Will counties. Find out where and why at http: bit.ly/dickthomas.

Preserve the Moment photo contest returns for 2019

The 2019 Preserve the Moment photo contest is underway! The contest is back for a fourth consecutive year, and it is the perfect way for you to share your love of nature and photography, and possibly win prizes. Monthly winners will be chosen through December and those nine finalists will compete for overall honors after the contest concludes on Dec. 31. For rules and details, visit http:bit.ly/forestphotocontest.

Beyond the rules: A Guide to Dog Park Etiquette

There’s more to a successful dog park outing than following a few basic rules. Experts warn people to train their dogs, assess their pets’ personalities and pay close attention to their dogs as they roam free in off-leash play areas. For dog park pointers, check out bit.ly/dogparkinfo2019.

Frankfort resident’s painting takes first in juried art competition

Richard Schmidt’s winning oil painting, which features bluebells in Messenger Woods in Homer Glen, was chosen from among 270 entries. Residents of Chicago, Steger, Romeoville and Dyer, Ind., also won awards in the “Vernal Equinox – Spring Awakens” contest. To see the winning painting and learn more about the winning pieces of art, visit bit.ly/artwinner.

