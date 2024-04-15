1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

No One Injured Following Joliet House Fire

April 15, 2024 8:55AM CDT
Joliet Fire Department/md

A house was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Joliet. It happened on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Elizabeth Street. Joliet Fire crews arrived within five minutes. Heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. All residents were able to escape on their own. The house is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing arrangements.

There were no injuries and the cause is unknown.

